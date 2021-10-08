HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer upset top seed and #6-ranked Holland Thursday night in the O-K Green Conference tournament semifinals, 4-3 in penalty kicks.
The Rockets' Liam Smith recorded the game-tying goal in the second half to send the game to extra time, and when nobody scored in those 20 minutes, the contest went to the shootout.
R-P keeper Gage Hopkins stopped the first Holland attempt in the shootout, and that proved to be the decisive stop as the Rockets converted all five of their attempts. Ashton Carpenter's penalty kick clinched the win.
The Rockets (9-5-4) never led until that moment, rallying from an early 2-0 deficit with goals by Liam McHugh and Jordan Moreira.
With the victory, the Rockets advanced to the tournament finals. They'll host Zeeland East Monday in the finals.