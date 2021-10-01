EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer played to its second tie of the week Thursday, deadlocking 1-1 with East Grand Rapids.
R-P finished its regular season 7-5-4, with three O-K Green Conference tournament games between the Rockets and the district tournament.
Rockets' leading scorer Liam Smith had his team's only goal of the game, assisted by Nick Clemens. Gage Hopkins had nine saves in goal.
R-P coach Kody Harrell said the team demonstrated some amazing hustle and heart (against) a very quality EGR team".