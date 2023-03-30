Reeths-Puffer played Jenison to a 0-0 tie Tuesday night, moving its record to 1-1-1 this season.
Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said three players played the full game on defense to help earn the shutout: Mallorie Messer, Chloe Brainard and Grace Goodell. R-P also got solid defensive effort from Reese Tryska, Kiera Ketner and Alyvia Ackerberg. Keeper Ava Klopp earned her second shutout of the season, making nine saves.
"The ladies are showing midseason form with their defensive philosophy and great discipline," Harrell said. "We are far better this year than we were last year and it's still very early in the season...I'm feeling very confident about where this group can go this year."
Jenison had nine shots on goal to R-P's seven.