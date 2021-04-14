ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland West opened O-K Green Conference action Tuesday night with a hard-fought 2-2 tie.
The Rockets (1-0-1, 0-0-1 O-K Green) scored the game's final goal to tie it up in the second half. Sophia Hekkema scored the goal, her second of the game, on an assist by McKenna Monette.
Zeeland West had a 2-1 halftime lead, answering Hekkema's first goal with two scores late in the opening half.
Tessa Lamphere "played a great game in net," Rockets' coach Dillon McCarthy said, as she made 11 saves to preserve the tie.