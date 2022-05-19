Reeths-Puffer blanked Holland, 1-0, in the first round of the O-K Green Conference tournament Tuesday. With the win, R-P advanced to face #2 seed Mona Shores in the semifinals. That game is set for Thursday at Shores.
Faith McMillan scored the game's only goal, stealing the ball from a Dutch opponent and firing a perfect shot from about 25 yards away to beat the keeper over the top.
Holland had 10 shots on goal to R-P's four, but keeper Tessa Lamphere had a big game in net for the Rockets (12-5), making 10 saves to record the shutout.