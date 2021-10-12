10-17-21.wb.rp soccer title.jpg

The Reeths-Puffer soccer team poses for a photo Monday night after defeating Zeeland East 2-1 in overtime to win the O-K Green Conference tournament title.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer pulled off a dramatic overtime victory over Zeeland East Monday in the O-K Green Conference tournament final, winning 2-1 in overtime.

Ashton Carpenter was the final hero, scoring the winning goal with 2:48 to play in the second overtime. He fired a laser into the upper left corner of the goal from about 25 yards out, coach Kody Harrell said.

The Rockets trailed 1-0 at halftime but managed to hold down the Chix for the entire second half thanks to a strong defensive effort by Liam McHugh, Conner Mammen, Darren Patterson and Kyler Brainard and a couple of big saves by keeper Gage Hopkins.

Liam Smith delivered the tying goal about midway through the second half, his 23rd goal of the season, on a free kick to help send the game into overtime.

"A gutsy performance," Harrell said. "All players played with tremendous heart this evening."

