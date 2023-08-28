Reeths-Puffer earned the trophy Saturday, shutting out all three of its opponents in the West Ottawa Lakeshore Cup tournament.
The Rockets pushed in six goals on the day, defeating Spring Lake by a 3-0 margin, knocking off West Ottawa, 1-0, in the semifinals and blanking St. Joseph, 2-0, in the championship.
Star senior Liam Smith had four of the Rockets' goals on the day, with at least one in each game. He scored twice against Spring Lake and once each in the Rockets' final two games, and assisted the other two goals. Aiden McCollum and Ian Wright each scored a goal on the day for R-P (5-1), and Kyler Brainard had two assists.
Keeper Gage Hopkins made 15 saves in the first two games of the tournament to earn his shutouts, then Gavin Wright played between the posts against St. Joseph and turned back six shots to pick up another shutout.