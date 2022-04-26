Reeths-Puffer dominated both its games Saturday in a home invitational, defeating Montague 4-0 and Coopersville 4-1 to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Montague dropped a 1-0 decision to Coopersville in its other game Saturday.
Sophia Hekkema dominated both games for the Rockets, scoring twice in each and posting an assist against Montague (3-6). R-P controlled the action against both opponents, recording 30 shots to Montague and Coopersville's combined seven.
Faith McMillan and Emma Martin each scored for R-P against Montague, and Tessa Lamphere made one save in net to earn the shutout.
Against Coopersville, Hekkema's two goals were supplemented by a goal apiece by Brooke Bradley and Billie Tryska. Emma Martin recorded two assists, and keeper Lamphere got one for launching a long ball over midfield that Hekkema gathered and scored. Lamphere made four saves to get the shutout.
Montague statistics were not reported from the weekend.