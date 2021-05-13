GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer crushed Union Tuesday in O-K Green Conference play, 15-0 and 32-1. R-P has won its last seven league games.
Caitlynn Duffey threw a four-inning no-hitter in the opener, which saw the Rockets (11-9, 7-3 O-K Green) score 11 first-inning runs. Duffey struck out 11 and walked one. At the plate, Megan Barmes had two hits and four RBI. and Kaylee Jones also had two hits. Emerson Buzzell and Duffey each drove in two runs.
In game two, R-P scored 17 times in the first inning and 11 more in the third. Buzzell allowed a hit and two walks, striking out six. Natalie Kunnen had three hits and five RBI, and Jones and Mallory Fluette each drove in four runs, and Buzzell and Paige Primmer had two hits each.