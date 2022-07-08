MUSKEGON — It didn't take Reeths-Puffer softball coach Sarah Bayle very long after finding out she was pregnant for it to hit her that her baby boy would be arriving during softball season.
"Honestly, we probably talked about it the minute she found out," Bayle's husband Cody said. "She's very much a planner. Basically from the minute we figured it out (she planned) what we were going to do."
The Bayles' son Cayden was born this spring, and the plan was in place well before that. It would have been more than fair if coach Bayle had decided to sit out the rest of the season and been a full-time mom as long as she could. But that's just not how she's wired. Within a week and a half, she was back on the field with her team - and her son, who's been known to take in practice (and enjoy a nap) from his car seat in the R-P dugout.
"I just love the game so much," Sarah said. "I went here, graduated from Reeths-Puffer, played in college and have been coaching since I graduated high school in the summers and now here. There's something about the game I love. I'm also a teacher, and my students have been talking since I got pregnant, 'Man, your kid's going to be a D-I athlete with how tall you and your husband are.' I just think sports are such an important aspect of our life that I'm happy to bring him and to be around it.
"Even though he doesn't know what's going on yet, just to be around the atmosphere and look back (someday) when he's starting T-ball and show him pictures, 'Hey, you were on the ball field when you were nine days old.' I think that's kind of cool."
Husband Cody joked that his wife is the sort of person who is not going to be deterred from pursuing what she wants, so there was never much question she would continue coaching as much as she could.
"Honestly, she cares for these kids so much," Cody said. "This brings a lot of value to her. I don't think she even considered not being part of it. It obviously depended on how everything went at the tail end of things, but there was never a day where she said, 'I'm kind of thinking about being at home.'"
Coincidentally, Cayden wasn't the only new baby to be born to the Rocket coaching staff this spring, as assistant Megan Gonyon, who played with Bayle in college, also had a baby this spring. That made for a joyous spring - and also a complicated one as everyone figured out how the Rockets' season would be affected.
Luckily, Cody Bayle comes from a family of coaches - his sister Nicole is Fruitport's volleyball coach and both his parents also coached for a long time, he said - and he played a lot of baseball, so it wasn't a huge leap for him to be part of the coaching staff to chip in. Another assistant coach, Saje Preihs, who played at Whitehall, was able to contribute as well.
"I've known some of these kids a little while and I was around last year a little bit because Sarah and I have been together a few years and I'd come support just as the significant other," Cody said. "It's interesting. It's seemed to work out pretty well. It's not been anything crazy different. The girls have a really good understanding of the game, and it makes it so much easier when you can really compress down the terminology and how you're explaining things."
Bayle had never coached before, nor had he spent significant time with a girls sports team, so the change wasn't without adjustments for him, but he said things were pretty smooth. The pre-planning - Cody joined the coaching staff this season in anticipation of his son's arrival - certainly helped.
"Strategy, as much as it seems like it's very opposite, it's very similar," Cody said. "It's just everything in softball is compressed down. It's way quicker...Some of these kids, they've played essentially year round. It's bad to say but you almost don't really have to coach them. You can be like, 'Hey, here are a few adjustments.' We're fortunate that so many kids play at a high level in the off-season and we're not having to completely reinvent the wheel when we're coaching."
Sarah said the support and help from all around the program provided a family atmosphere as the team enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign. She joked that Cayden was the team's "good-luck charm" after the Rockets ripped off an 11-3 string soon after his arrival.
"The girls, I'm sure it's been hard at times to have coaches bouncing around, but I think that's been great to have so much support, and the girls know that's there," Sarah said.