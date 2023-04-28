Reeths-Puffer softball battled back from a four-run deficit to topple Oakridge in an exciting battle of GMAA contenders Thursday, 10-6.
Oakridge blasted a pair of home runs in the fourth inning to break open a tie game and put the Rockets behind 6-2. From there, though, R-P (13-1) rallied, and by the fifth had tied the score at six. The Rockets scored four times in their last trip to the plate in the sixth.
Brook Buchan had three hits in the win, and Abbie Critchett, Megan Barmes and Kyleigh Bilek each had a double. Every starter for the Rockets got at least one hit.
Lainey McDaniel dominated her three innings of relief and got the win. She struck out seven and allowed only one hit.