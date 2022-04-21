Reeths-Puffer lost a marathon doubleheader to Zeeland East Wednesday, not completing things until past 9 p.m. due to the lights at the Chix' field.
The first game was a thriller, ending 10-9 in eight innings. The Rockets (5-3, 1-3 O-K Green Conference) surged ahead early with three three-run innings, leading 9-2 in the fourth, but the Chix chipped away throughout the game, scoring one run apiece in seven of the eight innings and three times in the sixth. Kaylee Jones led the R-P offense with three hits, and Caitlynn Duffey and Mady Snyder each got two hits, three of the four being doubles. Duffey struck out 11 in the circle.
R-P lost game two 11-5, although the game was tight until a five-run outburst in the seventh by the Chix. Jones and Duffey again had big games, as Jones had four hits and Duffey parked a two-run home run, her fourth of the season. Snyder pitched the game, striking out five batters.