Reeths-Puffer continued to play a tough schedule as it prepares for postseason play, losing a Saturday doubleheader to Division 1 No. 10-ranked Rockford by scores of 5-0 and 12-4.
R-P (20-12) kept pace with Rockford for most of game one, evening the hosts' total of six hits. Only a spate of walks in the fifth inning propelled the Rams to all the runs they scored in the game. Lainey McDaniel pitched 1 2/3 spotless innings of relief. Megan Barmes had two hits for the Rockets.
In game two, R-P again hung tight with the Rams, trailing 3-2 after four innings. Rockford held a 6-2 lead going into the seventh, where it ripped off six runs to pull away.