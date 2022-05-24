Reeths-Puffer lost a doubleheader to Hudsonville Friday afternoon, 3-2 and 12-1.
The Rockets (13-12) led most of the opening game after two first-inning runs, but the Eagles tied it up in the fifth and scored the game-winning run in the sixth. Caitlynn Duffey pitched a solid game in defeat, allowing three hits and a walk and striking out six. Natalie Kunnen and Emerson Buzzell each drove in a run.
Game two got out of hand late, as Hudsonville broke a 1-1 tie with two third-inning runs and then added five more runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. R-P managed two hits in the game.