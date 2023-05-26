NORTON SHORES — Through four innings, it seemed like Reeths-Puffer was exactly where it wanted to be against Mona Shores in Thursday's pre-district game. Up two runs and having only given up one hit, the Rockets could sense a shot at the district title next week.
However, softball, more than most, can be a tricky game, and things can turn in a hurry. The Rockets made three errors in the fifth inning, helping the Sailors score six times, and that made the difference in a 6-2 defeat.
The game was moved up from the softball pre-districts' usual date of Tuesday because Shores has its graduation day that day.
"One bad inning, and (without it) I think it would have been a different ball game," R-P coach Sarah Bayle said. "I think that would have been us over there (celebrating)."
Starting pitcher Mady Snyder cruised through the first four innings, allowing only one hit, which was quickly erased on a lineout double play. R-P scored once in the first inning when Natalie Kunnen singled and scored on a couple of Mona Shores errors, then added another run in the fourth when Kaylee Jones singled, stole second base and later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Brook Buchan.
However, the bottom half of the Sailors' order put the ball in play and put pressure on the Rocket defense in the fifth, leading to miscues. A walk and a single started the inning, and two errors on the same play sent the tying runs across the plate, followed by an RBI single. Grace Michelli later capped the inning by smashing a two-run home run to left center field. Lainey McDaniel then came on in relief and pitched 1 1/3 clean innings with two strikeouts.
To the Rockets' credit, they continued putting together good at-bats, which Bayle was impressed with. They put two on base in the sixth inning and loaded the bases in the seventh, drawing three walks in that time, but just couldn't get the big hit needed to get back in the game.
"I'm proud of them for trying to stay calm through that," Bayle said. "The best thing I could tell him was that, 'At this point, whatever happens happens. I just want you guys to have quality at-bats and have fun.'"
Jersi Bilek ripped a double in the game and Kyleigh Bilek got a hit and a walk.
The Rockets' season ended with a 22-13 record, but going forward there is plenty of reason for optimism. None of the players who took the field Thursday are graduating, and many of them entered this season with plenty of experience as well. The 2024 R-P squad could enter the year as seasoned as any team in the state.
"That's what we talked about there at the end," Bayle said. "If we want the result to be different next year, then we can't just be okay with where we were at this year. We have to build on it in the off-season and we have to get better. I think (if) that happens, we might be unstoppable next year."