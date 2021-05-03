HOLTON — Reeths-Puffer lost two close games Saturday at the GMAA Tier 1 tournament, hosted by Holton. The Rockets fell to Oakridge, 8-6, and to Mona Shores in eight innings, 10-9.
Kaylee Jones had two home runs and three overall hits for the Rockets in the Oakridge game, driving in three runs, and Paige Moss walloped a double and also plated three runs. The Rockets scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at five, but the Eagles answered with three in the sixth.
Against Shores, the Rockets led early with four first-inning runs, and they held the lead throughout the game until Shores scored the tying run in the seventh. R-P pushed two runs across in the eighth, but the Sailors responded with three to win in walk-off fashion. Jones and Natalie Kunnen each had three hits, and Kunnen drove in three runs.
"Although the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, we are so proud of how hard this young varsity team fought and are excited to learn from it and prepare for the rest of the season and postseason," Rockets' coach Sarah Ferenz said.