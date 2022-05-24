Reeths-Puffer lost all three of its games Saturday at the Blue Chip Tournament in Byron Center. The Rockets fell 8-3 to Otsego, 6-0 to Walled Lake Northern and 8-6 to Dearborn Divine Child.
Against Otsego, Caitlynn Duffey and Alyssa Sahlhoff got two hits each, and Kaylee Jones and Natalie Kunnen each drove in a run.
R-P (13-15) managed six hits against Walled Lake Northern, but was unable to get anything on the board.
The Rockets led 6-0 after two innings against Divine Child, but the Falcons rallied to tie the score in the third and scored the winning runs in the fourth. Aubrey Clark and Madi Kunnen each got two hits, and Paige Primmer drove in two runs.