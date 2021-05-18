LOWELL — Reeths-Puffer went 1-2 Saturday at the Lowell Invitational, recording its one win over the host Red Arrows, 6-3. The Rockets lost 13-1 to Bay City Western and 7-0 to Rockford.
In R-P's win, the Rockets scored four times in the fourth inning to go ahead for good. Caitlynn Duffey was strong in the circle, allowing only four hits and striking out eight. Megan Barmes had three hits and an RBI, and Alyssa Sahlhoff and Kaylee Jones each had two hits.
The Rockets fell behind quickly against Bay City Western and managed only three hits. Against Rockford, R-P was held to one hit.