Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a successful day at Saturday's Lowell Invitational, earning wins over Rockford and Lowell before falling to Bay City Western in its final game, 6-1.
The Rockets (13-10) started the day with a 5-4 win over Rockford, which is receiving votes in the state Division 1 rankings. R-P trailed 4-3 until Megan Barmes laced a two-run triple in the sixth inning to pull off the victory. It was Barmes' second hit of the day. Caitlynn Duffey collected three hits, including a triple, and pitched well, striking out six and allowing eight hits and a walk.
R-P then knocked off Lowell 7-2, taking the lead for good with a three-run second inning. Natalie Kunnen tripled and got three hits in all to lead the Rockets, and Kaylee Jones and Rowan Bluhm each got two hits; Jones drove in two runs. Duffey again got the win, striking out four and only allowing three baserunners in four innings before Kyleigh Bilek came on to throw three perfect innings, earning the save.
The Rockets took an early lead over Bay City Western in the title game before the Warriors stormed back. Mady Snyder got two hits and drove in the Rockets' only run, and also pitched five innings, striking out three.