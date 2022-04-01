Reeths-Puffer sputtered late last season and fell short of its district and conference title goal, but the Rockets bring back most of their top players, building buzz for a better finish this time around.
R-P's only major graduation loss was #2 pitcher Paige Moss, who also played shortstop. Third-year coach Sarah Bayle is confident in up-and-comers Mady Snyder and Megan Barmes to fill those respective roles in Moss' stead.
Veteran trio Caitlynn Duffey, Kaylee Jones and Natalie Kunnen will likely drive the bus for the Rockets this year after outstanding 2021 performances. Duffey earned all-league and all-region honors as the Rockets' top pitcher last year, racking up over 200 strikeouts and posting a 1.73 earned run average in league games. She also hit .353 with a .466 on-base percentage last year, with five home runs.
Jones was the Rockets' biggest power bat last year as a freshman, smacking six home runs and posting a remarkable .488 batting average with a .523 OBP. Kunnen was also impressive with the bat, hitting .467 and driving in 26 runs.
Barmes and Snyder are the Rockets' top up-and-comers this year. Barmes is a returning player but was only with the team about half the season last year due to playing a second sport. Now full-time with softball, her production should be on the rise, and she'll be an asset with speed and defense. Snyder takes over as the #2 pitcher behind Duffey, and Bayle said she and the team have a lot of confidence in her success.
Bayle said the team beefed up its schedule this year in anticipation of improving and in hopes of building itself up for a postseason run. The O-K Green Conference is always a tough one, and perennial power Mona Shores is the Rockets' chief rival. Wyoming, the defending conference champ, is also on R-P's radar, and the Rockets are looking forward to a potential district rematch against Grand Haven, which beat them last year.
"We had a young team last year and they're back again this year better than before and hungry for that district title," Bayle said.