No one is perfect, but as a team, Reeths-Puffer was perfect Tuesday, not allowing a single baserunner in two mercy-rule wins over O-K Green Conference foe Union. R-P won 15-0 in four innings in the opener and 18-0 in three innings in game two, improving to 7-0 and 4-0 in O-K Green play.
Mady Snyder pitched a four-inning perfecto in the opener, striking out all but one of the 12 batters she faced. At the plate, R-P had 11 hits, led by Kaylee Jones, Emerson Buzzell, Caydence Rettinhouse, Natalie Kunnen and Aubrey Clark with two each. Snyder also had a double and drove in four runs.
In the nightcap, Kyleigh Bilek retired all nine of the batters that came up against her, striking out two of them. The Rocket bats were again red-hot, collecting 12 hits. Jones had an inside-the-park grand slam to highlight the offense's work, one of her three hits in he game. She had six RBI in all. Bilek and Brook Buchan each had two hits, and Buchan had four RBI. Abbie Critchett tripled in the win, and Snyder doubled.