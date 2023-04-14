Reeths-Puffer continued its sizzling start to the season Thursday with two mercy-rule wins over Fruitport, 16-5 and 17-0. The Rockets have won all five of their games by mercy rule.
R-P actually trailed for a good portion of game one after the Trojans scored five times in the first inning. It wasn't until the fifth that the Rockets seized the lead for good with a six-run surge, and they added six more runs in the sixth to earn the mercy rule.
Kyleigh Bilek led R-P in the opener with three hits and five RBI, and Kaylee Jones, Abbie Critchett, Megan Barmes and Lainey McDaniel each had two hits. McDaniel also drove in two runs. Mady Snyder picked up the win, allowing four hits.
Two huge innings accounted for all the scoring in game two, as R-P put up seven runs in the second inning and 10 in the fifth. Snyder doubled three times, and Jones blasted a home run and drove in four runs. Critchett also mashed a dinger. Kyleigh Bilek, Jersi Bilek, Natalie Kunnen and McDaniel each posted two hits. McDaniel earned her first varsity win, firing a shortened one-hit shutout with four strikeouts.