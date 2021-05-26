MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer hosted a tournament last Saturday, losing two games against two of the top teams in West Michigan. The Rockets lost 11-0 to Grand Haven, the team they will face in next week's pre-district round, and fell 8-4 to top-ranked Division 2 squad Oakridge.
R-P managed three hits against Grand Haven and hung in the game for three innings, trailing 2-0, until the Buccaneers ripped off eight runs in the fourth.
The Rockets led twice in the early innings against Oakridge in their second game, but a four-run fourth by the Eagles led to the loss. Paige Primmer had two hits and an RBI for R-P.