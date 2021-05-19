WYOMING — Reeths-Puffer lost an O-K Green Conference doubleheader to Wyoming Tuesday by scores of 2-1 and 16-0.
The opening game, naturally, was the headliner, with the only runs scored in regulation play coming in the sixth inning. The game went to the eighth inning before being decided by a Wolves' winner. The Rockets had four hits in the game, and Caitlynn Duffey drove in R-P's lone run. Duffey also pitched the game and pitched well, allowing just three hits in 7 2/3 innings and striking out 15 batters.
Perhaps deflated from the tough loss, R-P gave up eight second-inning runs to Wyoming in game two and could never recover. The game lasted five innings due to mercy rule. R-P managed three hits.