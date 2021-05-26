MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer closed out O-K Green Conference action with a split against Zeeland East, winning game one 7-0 before falling 7-3 in game two.
The Rockets finished league play with an 8-6 record (14-17 overall).
Caitlynn Duffey was terrific in the circle in game one, pitching a three-hit shutout. She struck out 11 and walked two. Duffey also got two hits and drove in a run. Natalie Kunnen had two hits, and Allysa Sahlhoff and Lauren Kleynenburg each brought in a run.
The Chix struck back quickly in game two, scoring six runs in the first two innings to go ahead for good. Kunnen had two more hits, and Sahlhoff drove in a run. R-P pitching allowed eight hits, and Emerson Buzzell pitched four solid innings of relief.