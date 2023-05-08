MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer missed a chance to reach the GMAA finals Saturday despite beating the team that did, Oakridge, in the Tier 1 tournament.
The Rockets (17-5) lost their first game to Fruitport, 7-6, before pulling a 7-6 upset of the Eagles in their second game. Oakridge routed Fruitport by mercy rule in the first game of the day, putting all three teams at 1-1. That sent advancement to the tiebreaker, which was runs allowed in pool play. That favored the Eagles, who went on to lose to Ravenna in the finals.
R-P scored all seven of their runs from the second inning through the fourth in the Oakridge win. Kyleigh Bilek had three hits in the game and Jersi Bilek had two. Freshman Lainey McDaniel pitched well to get the win, allowing only five hits and striking out seven.
In R-P's opening loss to Fruitport, a five-run Trojans third inning did in the Rockets. R-P cut a 7-4 deficit down with a two-run fifth but couldn't tie things up. Natalie Kunnen and Kyleigh Bilek had a pair of hits each, and Kunnen also drove in a run.
In the Tier 2 tournament, Whitehall split its two games, routing Orchard View, 11-1, before losing by mercy rule to North Muskegon, 10-0, in the championship game.
Whitehall (7-9) needed only two trips to the plate to beat the Cardinals, scoring five times in the first inning and six in the second. Harper Leon laced an RBI double in the game, one of her two runs driven in. Janie Fagan plated three runs and Annabel Kevwitch brought in two. Megan LeaTrea allowed only one hit in three innings, striking out four.
In the title game, Norse hurler Maddie Balon held Whitehall to one hit and the Vikings committed two errors that led to a slew of unearned runs. Only one of the runs LeaTrea surrendered in her three innings of work were earned.
Montague lost to North Muskegon, 9-3, in the other Tier 2 semifinal. The 'Cats (12-9) got two hits each from Alissa Wynn, Kiara Mikkelsen and Natalie Kellogg, but couldn't overcome an early deficit. Kellogg pitched five innings and didn't allow an earned run. She struck out five.