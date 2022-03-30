MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer pulled off a thrilling seventh-inning comeback Tuesday to defeat Whitehall 9-8 in both teams' season opener.
The Vikings led 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but R-P exploded for seven runs in its final time at bat, and Natalie Kunnen delivered the winning hit, a bases-loaded double.
Despite the cold and windy conditions, each team hit a home run in the game. Caitlynn Duffey connected on a second-inning bomb to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead, and in the fourth, Whitehall freshman Evelyn Darke blasted a three-run shot to dead center field to give Whitehall the edge, 4-1. Alexis Taylor had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings to help build the lead.
Kaylee Jones led the Rocket attack with three hits, two of them doubles, and Kunnen doubled twice. Duffey had two hits and got the win in the circle, striking out 11 and allowing nine hits. Kyleigh Martin fanned nine in 6 2/3 innings.
A second game was scheduled, but it was called after three innings due to darkness with the Rockets ahead 6-5. Darke had a two-run double for the Vikes in the incomplete game, and Kunnen and Megan Barmes each had two hits and combined for three RBI for R-P.