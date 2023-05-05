Reeths-Puffer and Lowell each won one of the 11-8 games played in Thursday's doubleheader at R-P.
The Rockets (16-4) rallied from an 8-1 deficit to win the nightcap and avert a sweep. Six runs in the sixth inning spurred R-P to the win. Kaylee Jones and Megan Barmes each had two hits for the Rockets, who took advantage of six Lowell errors to get the win. Mady Snyder had a double and two RBIs, and Abbie Critchett also had a double. Kyleigh Bilek picked up the win in the circle.
In game one, Lainey McDaniel had three singles, and Critchett, Snyder and Barmes had two hits each, but Lowell broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fifth inning and never looked back.