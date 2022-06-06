Reeths-Puffer reached the district finals Saturday at West Ottawa before losing the championship game to Grand Haven 7-3.
The Rockets (19-19) outhit Grand Haven in the championship game, 10-8, but four Rocket errors proved costly. The Bucs went ahead for good with a five-run outburst in the third inning, breaking a 2-2 tie.
Megan Barmes cracked her first varsity home run in the seventh inning, her second extra-base hit of the game. Caitlynn Duffey and Mady Snyder each had three hits in the game, and Natalie Kunnen and Snyder each drove in a run.
In the semifinals, the Rockets broke a scoreless tie with two third-inning runs, then added five more runs in the next two frames to pull away.
Snyder had two RBI for the Rockets and also pitched a terrific game, striking out 12 and allowing only five hits and three walks. Kaylee Jones had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI in the semifinals. Barmes and Kunnen each drove in a run as well.