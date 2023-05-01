Reeths-Puffer kept rolling last Friday, sweeping West Ottawa in non-conference action, 9-5 and 15-5.
The Rockets (15-1) played errorless defense in the opening game, and Lainey McDaniel fired a six-hitter, striking out 14. Mady Snyder had three hits for R-P, and McDaniel and Kaylee Jones each added two hits. Snyder and Megan Barmes each drove in two runs.
R-P ripped off 11 runs in the third inning of game two and walked the game off in the fifth by mercy rule. Barmes and Jones each collected three hits in the win, and Kyleigh Bilek ripped two extra-base hits. McDaniel added two hits as well. Jones and Jersi Bilek drove in two runs apiece. Kyleigh Bilek struck out two to get the win.