Reeths-Puffer walloped Muskegon twice Tuesday to open O-K Green Conference play, 19-0 and 18-1. Each game lasted three innings due to the mercy rule.
The Rockets (3-0, 2-0 O-K Green) piled up 12 runs in the second inning of the opener to pull away. Jersi Bilek had a big offensive game with four hits, including three for extra bases, and four RBI. Kaylee Jones had two hits and two RBI. Mady Snyder picked up the win, allowing only one hit and no walks while striking out six.
In game two, Kyleigh Bilek pitched a three-inning no-hitter to earn the win, allowing only an unearned run with no walks while striking out eight. Snyder smashed a home run and drove in two runs, and Jersi Bilek, Jones and Natalie Kunnen had two hits apiece.