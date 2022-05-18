Reeths-Puffer celebrated senior night Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of O-K Green Conference foe Muskegon, 10-0 and 15-0.
Caitlynn Duffey, one of those seniors, dominated in the circle in the opener, firing a five-inning one-hit shutout. She struck out 13 without walking anyone. At the plate. Alivia Dvorak had two hits, and Natalie Kunnen laced a double. Kunnen, Dvorak and Duffey were each among the Rockets (15-10, 6-6 O-K Green) to drive in a run.
Mady Snyder took the circle for game two and one-upped Duffey with a three-inning perfect game. She struck out six of the nine batters she faced. Duffey doubled and tripled and Dvorak also had two hits. Both Rockets plated a pair of runs.