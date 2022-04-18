Reeths-Puffer routed West Ottawa twice Friday afternoon in non-conference action, 10-2 and 9-1. Both games lasted five innings.
R-P pitcher Caitlynn Duffey led the Rockets (5-1) by limiting the Panthers to three hits and no walks in game one, striking out six. Duffey also smashed a three-run home run. Natalie Kunnen hit a two-run homer in the game as well and drove in three runs total. Megan Barmes had two hits and three RBI, and Kaylee Jones and Brooklyn Rought each got two hits as well.
In game two, Mady Snyder picked up her first varsity win, allowing just four hits and striking out eight. Jones had three more hits for R-P and Kunnen got two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Aubrey Clark also had two RBI.