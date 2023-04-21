Reeths-Puffer scored two more wins Thursday against Northview, 13-0 and 9-4, to stay unbeaten at 9-0.
The Rockets put game one away with nine runs in the fourth inning and won by mercy rule. Mady Snyder crushed two extra-base hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and pitched an abbreviated four-hit shutout. Megan Barmes added three hits, coming a home run shy of the cycle, and Abbie Critchett tripled. R-P stole 11 bases in the win.
R-P took the nightcap too, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to take the lead for good in the fourth inning. The game was called after five innings. Kaylee Jones led the team with two hits, and Snyder smacked a triple. Lainey McDaniel entered the game in relief in the third inning and pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts to get the win.