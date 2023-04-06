Reeths-Puffer brings back most of its lineup from last season, and an early blowout victory over Fremont made clear the Rockets intend to pick up from where they left off last season, which ended in a close district defeat to Grand Haven.
R-P did lose single-season home run record holder Caitlynn Duffey and mainstays Alyssa Sahlhoff and Paige Primmer to graduation, but the Rockets also bring back plenty of talent. Coach Sarah Bayle said after the team’s opener that she’s been able to tell since the get-go that her team is capable of big things on offense.
It also helps that last year’s #2 pitcher, Mady Snyder, is back. Snyder, who was voted team MVP last season, had a solid year and began 2023 by blanking Fremont in the opener.
“I think (she) probably averaged four or five strikeouts a game, if i’m remembering correctly,” Bayle said. “I think (the opener) proves that she’s going places this year. She’s getting it down in there and she’s producing ground balls. That’s exactly what we want.”
The Rockets also have some of their most potent bats back, including Kaylee Jones, who has both power and speed; she led the team with 26 stolen bases last year and earned an all-region selection. Megan Barmes coaxed 18 walks and picked up an all-conference honor last season and is also back.
Other key returnees include Natalie Kunnen and Emerson Buzzell. Kyleigh Bilek is back too, and she and freshman Jersi Bilek each had big hits in R-P’s opener.
Bayle said maintaining confidence in a fast-paced, mentally focused sport like softball will be important. The Rockets showed that kind of confidence in its opener, making so few mistakes Bayle couldn’t even remember what they were.
“I think confidence helps,” Bayle said. “If we keep talking, (we won’t) let one mistake fall into another.”
The Rockets will face some big-time opponents in the O-K Green Conference, including Zeeland East, Zeeland West and Mona Shores. Out of the league, Lowell and Oakridge are among the stronger opponents.