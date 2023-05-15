Reeths-Puffer got a clear look at why Hudsonville holds the #2 ranking in the state coaches poll last Friday, taking a doubleheader loss by scores of 14-0 and 15-0.
The Rockets (17-9) got five hits between the two games. In the opener, R-P did its best to limit the damage the Eagles did at the plate, but in the sixth inning, Hudsonville broke through for seven runs to secure the mercy-rule win.
Hudsonville carried that momentum into the second game, piling up 15 runs in only three innings. R-P managed one hit in the nightcap.