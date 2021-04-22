MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer roared back from a rough first game Tuesday to defeat Mona Shores 11-4 in the second game and earn a doubleheader split.
The Rocket bats dominated in game two, erasing an early 3-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Every Rocket player reached base in the nightcap.
Kaylee Jones led R-P with three hits in the second game, and Alyssa Sahlhoff and Emerson Buzzell each drove in three runs. Buzzell and Paige Moss had two hits each, and Paige Primmer had two RBI. Caitlynn Duffey struck out six in five innings to earn the win.
R-P was blanked 4-0 in the opener, managing five hits. Duffey struck out 16 batters in seven innings, allowing eight hits.