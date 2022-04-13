Reeths-Puffer split its O-K Green Conference opening doubleheader Tuesday against Wyoming, routing the Wolves 11-0 in game one before dropping an 11-8 contest in game two.
On offense, freshman Mady Snyder exploded for the Rockets (2-1, 1-1 O-K Green) with a three-run home run and a grand slam. Natalie Kunnen also got two hits in the game. Caitlynn Duffey dominated game one in the circle, striking out 12 and throwing a two-hit shutout.
In game two, the Rockets jumped ahead 4-3 with a three-run third inning, but the Wolves immediately stormed back with four runs to jump ahead for good. R-P made a late run, but fell short.
Duffey hit a two-run homer in the nightcap, and Kaylee Jones got two hits, one of them a triple. Snyder ripped a double in the game.