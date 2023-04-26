Reeths-Puffer suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night against O-K Green Conference foe Wyoming, but salvaged a split with a 6-4 win in game two.
The Rockets (12-1, 5-1 O-K Green) quickly responded to the opening-game loss by scoring in the first inning of the nightcap. R-P ripped off five runs in the third and staved off a late Wolves rally to get the win.
Kaylee Jones had three hits in the nightcap, including a triple, and Jersi Bilek had two. Natalie Kunnen tripled and drove in two runs. Kyleigh Bilek pitched a great game, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out three.
In game one, the Rockets managed five hits, two of them by Brook Buchan. Mady Snyder pitched well in defeat, allowing only four hits and two earned runs. She struck out eight.