Reeths-Puffer split an exciting doubleheader against rival Mona Shores Wednesday, winning 8-6 in game one before losing game two 11-6.
The Rockets (6-8, 2-6 O-K Green Conference) held a commanding 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning in game one before staving off a charge by Shores. Caitlynn Duffey had a huge game for R-P, ripping a home run and two doubles, and Megan Barmes also had three hits in the win. Kaylee Jones, Mady Snyder and Emerson Buzzell each had two hits as well. Duffey got the win and struck out 12.
The Sailor offense controlled game two, scoring in five of the six innings.. The Rockets tried to rally with a three-run sixth to pull within 9-5, but Shores turned back the comeback. Buzzell led the Rocket attack with two hits and two RBI.