Reeths-Puffer split a non-league doubleheader with Spring Lake Wednesday, dropping game one 9-3 before bouncing back with a 6-4 win.
The Rockets (13-10) scored four times in the second inning of game two and led the rest of the game, though the Lakers pulled within a run at one point and scored in the seventh to get within two.
Caitlynn Duffey led R-P with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in two runs. Brookelyn Rought had three hits, and Emerson Buzzell drove in two runs. Mady Snyder struck out eight and allowed eight hits in the win.
In game one, the Rockets got nine hits to theLakers' seven, but were held off the board until the final inning. Four errors hurt R-P's cause. Megan Barmes had three hits, including two doubles, and Aubrey Clark had two hits. Duffey struck out 10 in defeat.