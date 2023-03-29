MUSKEGON — Even on a chilly March Tuesday, Reeths-Puffer appeared to be in midseason form as it downed Fremont by mercy rule in the season opener, 10-0.
Mady Snyder's RBI single ended the game in the fifth inning, a fitting outcome after her equally impressive five innings of work in the circle. Snyder struck out six without a walk and only allowed three hits. She also walked twice herself at the plate.
"She loves the game so much, and she has been working so hard all offseason," R-P coach Sarah Bayle said of Snyder, adding her performance was not surprising. "Her confidence is something that's going to take us really far this season."
Resilience is a huge quality in softball, where one mistake can turn into several quickly without strong focus. R-P didn't get that much of a chance to show off that quality Tuesday, though, because it played largely mistake-free softball, remarkable given it was the season opener.
"I told the girls, I think we maybe had two (mistakes), but I don't even remember what they were because they just bounce back so fast," Bayle smiled.
The Rockets have held a self-confidence since the first day of preseason practices, driven by an experienced roster that includes six returning position players as well as Snyder, last year's #2 starting pitcher.
"I think it was in our first practice a couple weeks ago and we did BP in the cage," Bayle said. "I had all the girls just cheering each other on and watching everybody. I looked at them and I said, 'Can you guys not feel that, how good we're going to be at the plate this year?' We have the energy. We're barreling balls, cheering each other on. I think that's the biggest thing. We have a lot of support from every girl on this team this year.
"This energy, I've never felt in a team before. They're all confident. Not once did I feel like they were going to carry a mistake into another. Not once did I feel like they were going to strike out. They were up there and they were doing their thing."
Snyder said she wasn't fazed at all by the chilly conditions or by opening day jitters, crediting her teammates with constant chatter behind her to remind her she wasn't alone.
"It helps when your defense is talking to you every pitch," Snyder said. "We are talking all the time and...I have them behind me. I know they're going to get me. They're going to have my back no matter what."
The Rockets jumped ahead with two first-inning runs, then blew things open in the third when Kyleigh Bilek laced a two-run double to center field. Snyder had an RBI infield single in the fourth to make it 5-0, and the R-P bats piled up five runs in the fifth to end the game, including an inside-the-park home run by returning star Natalie Kunnen. Jersi Bilek smacked an RBI triple in the inning as well, and Kaylee Jones added an RBI infield single.
Jones and Abbie Critchett each had two hits.