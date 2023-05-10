Reeths-Puffer took its first shutout loss of the season Tuesday as part of an O-K Green Conference doubleheader sweep at the hands of Zeeland West.
The Rockets lost a 3-2 thriller in game one and were blanked in the second game, 7-0.
R-P (17-7, 5-5 O-K Green) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the opener before the Dux tied it up in the fifth. The hosts pushed across the winning run in the sixth. Mady Snyder pitched a solid game, striking out five and walking two while allowing six hits. Kyleigh Bilek had two of the Rockets' four hits.
The Rocket attack managed six hits in the second game but couldn't get any of them around to score. The Dux pulled away with a three-run fifth inning. Lainey McDaniel had three hits for R-P.