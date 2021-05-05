MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer had a big day at the plate Tuesday, sweeping an O-K Green Conference doubleheader from Muskegon 16-1 and 12-7.
Freshman Kaylee Jones continued her spectacular season at the plate in game one, hitting for the cycle, and Caitlynn Duffey struck out eight in a mercy-rule shortened game.
In the nightcap, Paige Moss sent two balls over the wall for home runs, and Paige Primmer and Alyssa Sahlhoff each had three hits. Emerson Buzzell got the win in her first varsity pitching performance, striking out eight in five innings.