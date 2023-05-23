Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a huge day Monday, capping O-K Green Conference season with a sweep of Holland. The Rockets won by scores of 7-6 and 16-0.
In the process, R-P (22-12, 8-6 O-K Green) also broke the program's single-season record for team stolen bases. The team now has 160 steals for the season, surpassing the 2014 team's mark of 148.
The Rockets pulled off a dramatic rally in game one, erasing a 6-1 deficit with five runs in the sixth inning and pushing across the winning run in the seventh. Megan Barmes led the way with two hits, including a triple, and Aubrey Clark drove in two runs. Mady Snyder held down the fort in the circle, allowing only one earned run and striking out 16 Dutch batters.
In game two, Kyleigh Bilek pitched a four-inning one-hit shutout, but the story was R-P's bats, which ripped off 10 runs in the fourth to secure the mercy-rule win. Snyder, Lainey McDaniel and Kaylee Jones each had two hits. Abbie Critchett drove in three runs and Snyder plated a pair.