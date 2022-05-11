Reeths-Puffer beat Holland Tuesday in an O-K Green Conference doubleheader, 3-2 and 15-0.
As the scores indicate, game one was the exciting one, as the Rockets (9-9, 4-6 O-K Green) trailed 2-0 after an inning before chipping away and ultimately winning the game with a walk-off in the seventh. There were only five hits in the game as the pitchers dominated. Caitlynn Duffey struck out 18 and allowed three hits and no walks in an impressive performance. She also had an RBI, as did Megan Barmes.
The Rockets ripped off 12 runs in the second inning of game two en route to a mercy-rule win. R-P took advantage of the Dutch's inability to throw strikes to get its runs. Kaylee Jones and Barmes each had two RBI in the win. Mady Snyder pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings for the win, striking out five.