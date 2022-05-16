Reeths-Puffer earned a sweep of Northview Friday night, 7-0 and 8-7.
The second game was a come-from-behind extra-inning thriller, with the Rockets (11-9) scoring twice in the final inning to steal the win. Northview tied the score at six with three runs in the seventh inning, and in extra innings the teams played with international tiebreaker rules, placing a runner at second to start the frame. Northview scored its runner in the eighth, but Alyssa Sahlhoff answered in the bottom of the inning by tripling home Paige Primmer. Megan Barmes then sealed the win by singling in Sahlhoff.
Barmes' walk-off hit was her third of the game. Mady Snyder and Kaylee Jones each had two hits, and Snyder got the win, allowing only five hits in eight innings. She struck out four.
R-P dominated the opener behind Jones' and Barmes' two hits apiece. Caitlynn Duffey was terrific in the circle, throwing a one-hitter and striking out 10 batters.