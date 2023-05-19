Reeths-Puffer dominated Spring Lake on its senior night Thursday, defeating the Lakers by mercy-rule scores of 11-1 and 16-6. Both games lasted five innings.
Mady Snyder was everywhere in game one, blasting a home run for R-P and hitting a double. She also pitched the game, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Lainey McDaniel had three hits, and Kyleigh Bilek and Kaylee Jones added two each.
In game two, the Rockets (20-10) trailed early after a four-run first by Spring Lake but dominated the rest of the way. Megan Barmes and Jones each had two hits in the win, and McDaniel pitched two impressive innings in relief, allowing only one baserunner.