MUSKEGON — A huge performance by Kyleigh Bilek helped Reeths-Puffer salvage a split with O-K Green Conference rival Mona Shores Tuesday, winning a 12-4 game in the second half of a doubleheader. Shores won a close opener, 8-6.
Bilek had three hits, two of them doubles, and knocked in six runs in the second game of the twinbill to propel the Rockets (18-10, 6-6 O-K Green) to victory. Natalie Kunnen also had three hits in the win, and Lainey McDaniel added two hits. McDaniel also got the win, striking out 11 without walking anyone.
In game one, R-P played errorless defense, but the Sailors got two home runs from Brooklyn Graham and broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning to edge the Rockets. Mady Snyder got three hits, and Abbie Critchett added two. McDaniel pitched two perfect innings in relief.