MUSKEGON — Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer each took a loss to Ravenna Saturday in the GMAA Tier 1 tournament, falling short of the championship game.
The Rockets routed Whitehall 15-0 to open the day before each team fell to Ravenna, the Vikings by a 10-2 score and the Rockets by a 12-2 margin.
R-P pitcher Mady Snyder dominated in the circle in the opener, allowing one hit in three innings and striking out four. Snyder also led the offense with three hits. Rowan Bluhm and Paige Primmer each had two hits and three RBI. Megan Barmes scored three runs. Megan LeaTrea got Whitehall's lone hit.
Ravenna jumped on Whitehall for four first-inning runs in the day's second game and never looked back. Evelyn Darke and Onnyka Dempsey each had a double and a single.
The Rockets trailed 2-1 going to the bottom of the third inning against Ravenna, but the Bulldogs put pressure on R-P throughout the game on the basepaths, and the Rockets couldn't measure up, committing four errors and allowing nine runs across the third and fourth innings. Snyder got two hits and Primmer drove in a run.